Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 147.14 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.41. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £756.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

