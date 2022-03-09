Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.41. The firm has a market cap of £752.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

