Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTC:HCKG opened at $695.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.74. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $825.00.

