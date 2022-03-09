Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $810.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 810 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 810 ($10.61), with a volume of 23215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

