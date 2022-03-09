Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi Sells 3,493 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.