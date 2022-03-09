Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi Sells 3,493 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
