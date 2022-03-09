Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $468.61

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.61 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.31). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.31), with a volume of 48,386 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOTC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 468.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 454.34. The stock has a market cap of £565.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.