Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

