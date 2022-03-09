Howdoo Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $1.26 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00102308 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 475,795,976 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

