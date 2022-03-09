HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HPQ stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 439,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

