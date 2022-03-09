Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

