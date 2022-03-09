Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HSON stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 17,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,556. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating ) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Hudson Global worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

