Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
Shares of HSON stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 17,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,556. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.