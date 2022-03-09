Hudson Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 928% compared to the typical volume of 210 call options.

HDSN traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 59,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.89.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.