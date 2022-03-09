Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.20). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,431,023 shares.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £57.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.96.

In related news, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,206.50). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,512.05).

About Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.