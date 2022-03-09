Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 3,252 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

