I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of I-Mab worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

