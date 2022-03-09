i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans GBX 0.11 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of I3E opened at GBX 20.12 ($0.26) on Wednesday. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.45 ($0.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £226.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

