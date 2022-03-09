ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 307,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

