ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 603,800 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.11.

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

