IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $183.29 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

