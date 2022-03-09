IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE IDT opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54. IDT has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

