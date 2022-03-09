IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $16.38 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after buying an additional 313,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. 232,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.