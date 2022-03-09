IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

