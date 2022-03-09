IFP Advisors Inc Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

