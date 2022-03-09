IFP Advisors Inc Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

