IFP Advisors Inc Has $593,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.