IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,501 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 773,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 885,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

