IFP Advisors Inc Sells 476 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $98.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

