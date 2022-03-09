ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Get Rating)
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
