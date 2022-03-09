ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

