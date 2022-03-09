Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.
Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.27.
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
