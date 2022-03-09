Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ IBTX opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.71.
In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
