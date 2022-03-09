Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

