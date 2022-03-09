INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $78.61

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.61, but opened at $75.46. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $744.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 265,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.