Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.30

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

IBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrias Bachoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

