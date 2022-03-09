Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Innodata stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of 246.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innodata by 4,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Innodata by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innodata by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Innodata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

