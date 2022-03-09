InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Up 2.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.76. 878,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 632,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.14.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

