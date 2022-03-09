Insider Buying: Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Purchases 2,350 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLBK stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.