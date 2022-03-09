Insider Buying: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($18.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,637.85. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). The company has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

