Insider Buying: Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX) Insider Acquires 297,919 Shares of Stock

Sprintex Limited (ASX:SIX – Get Rating) insider Steven Apedaile purchased 297,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,470.98 ($13,482.47).

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

About Sprintex

Sprintex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various superchargers. It offers Sprintex twin screw superchargers and supercharger systems. The company also provides customer support, and sales and marketing services. The company operates in the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

