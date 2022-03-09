Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,444,200.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Marc Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76.

TSE:AEM opened at C$78.62 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95. The company has a market cap of C$35.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

