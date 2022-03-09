Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells 5,075 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 66,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,153. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

