Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells 5,075 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AMK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 66,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,153. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
