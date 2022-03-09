Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemed stock traded up $11.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.00. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,507. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

