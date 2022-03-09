Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $1,826,791.20 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $449.21 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $295.87 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

