Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells 2,923 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $96,924.50.

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. 428,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

