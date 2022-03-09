Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells C$10,560.06 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 1,734 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$10,560.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,958.39.

PHX stock opened at C$6.22 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

