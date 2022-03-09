Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells C$10,560.06 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 1,734 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$10,560.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,958.39.
PHX stock opened at C$6.22 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
