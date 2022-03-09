Insider Selling: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells 2,276 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $63,159.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 53,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

