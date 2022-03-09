Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Paul Douglas Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

SU opened at C$41.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

