Insider Selling: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Sells $1,261,750.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,285.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,219.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

