InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Announces Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

Shares of NSPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,341. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

