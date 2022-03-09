Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITRG. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Integra Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.