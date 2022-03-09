InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 503,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of IHG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 6,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,846. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,338.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

