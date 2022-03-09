InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 503,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of IHG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 6,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,846. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.