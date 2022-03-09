International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

